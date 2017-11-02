Aide ni Hapilon napatay sa Marawi City Inquirer

NAPATAY ang umano’y kanang kamay ni Isnilon Hapilon at isa pang miyembro ng teroristang grupong Maute matapos ang pinakahuling labanan sa Marawi City, ayon sa militar.

Kinilala ng mga otoridad ang umano’y aide ni Hapilon na si Abu Talja.

Dinala ang mga katawan ng mga pinaghihinalaang terorista sa Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives.

Nasugatan din ang dalawang sundalo sa pinakasentro ng labanan noong Miyerkules ng gabi, ayon kay Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander ng Joint Task Force Ranao.

“The deaths of these two significantly reduced the ability of the remaining members of the Maute-ISIS to cause further harm and derail the ongoing return of the IDPs to the controlled barangays in the city,” sabi pa ni Brawner. Sa kabila ng clearing operation sa Marawi City, sinabi ni Brawner na nagpapatuloy ang rehabilitasyon sa lungsod.

