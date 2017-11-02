Indonesian national na konektado sa Maute dinala na sa Camp Crame INQUIRER.net

DINALA sa Camp Crame ang Indonesian national na umano’y konektado sa teroristang grupong Maute Group, ayon sa pulisya. Dinala si Muhammad Ilham Syahputra sa Maynila noong Miyerkules ng gabi, sabi ni Philippine National Police deputy spokesperson Superintendent Chai Madrid. Itinuloy ang suspek sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group para sa booking procedures. Naaresto si Syaputra noong Miyerkules ng umaga ng mga miyembro ng Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team ng Brgy. Luksadatu, Marawi City. Idinagdag ni Senior Supt. John Guyguyon, chief ng Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office, na may dala-dala ang suspek na granada nang maaresto. Sinabi ni Guyguyon na inamin ng suspek na miyembro siya ng IS at pumunta sa Pilipinas noong 2015 kung saan siya naging bahagi maraming operasyon.

