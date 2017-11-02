Bagyong Ramil lumakas

Mas lalo pang lumakas ang bagyong Ramil habang tinatahak nito ang direksyon palabas ng bansa. Mas lalo pang lumakas ang bagyong Ramil habang tinatahak nito ang direksyon palabas ng bansa. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration magdudulot ng malakas na pag-ulan ang pagsasama ng bagyo at ng Hanging Amihan. “Moderate to occasionally heavy rains will prevail over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon due to the interaction between the Tropical Storm and the Northeast Monsoon,” saad ng advisory ng PAGASA. Nagbabala ang PAGASA na posibleng magkaroon ng landslide at flash flood dahil sa ulan. Bago magtanghali kahapon, ang bagyo ay nasa layong 365 kilometro sa kanluran ng Coron, Palawan. Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa 65 kilometro bawat oras at pagbugsong 80 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na 16 kilometro sa direksyon ng kanluran. Kagabi o ngayong umaga ay lalabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyo.

