Xander Ford pinagtripan ng mga netizen…inilagay sa loob ng kabaong; ilibing na raw

PINAG-USAPAN na naman sa social media ang Instagram post ni Xander Ford. Xander posted his photo and asked, “Anong kulang sa kin?” Ang daming nag-reply. It netted 474 comments, 5,600 retweets and 29,000 likes. A certain Van Tsui replied, “St. Peter Memorial Plan Philippines na lang kulang.” Agad-agad sumagot ang St. Peter Philippines ng, “Thanks for mentioning us. For any assistance we can offer. Don’t hesitate to contact us. Willing to help. Even for Xander Ford or any individual.” Ayun, nagwala na ang mga tao sa comments nila. “Tang***a! Hahahaha! May libreng kabaong at libing na si Xander.” “HAHAHAHAHA! ILIBING NA LANG DAW PARA WALA NG KULANG.” “RealTalk. Hahahahaha! Tumaas balahibo ko nung tinitigan ko make up nya.” “K yan. Wala na problema ang naiwan. wawa naman ni Xander. Hahahaha.” “Sagot ko na tinapay at biskwitttttt! Teng ena.” May dalawang guy naman ang dumepensa kay Xander. One said, “Tang****a ng lahat ng humuhusga kay Xander? Inaano niya kayo? Perpekto kayo eh no! Kinang kinang kayo!” “Grabe. Tao din yan. Wala tayong karapatan husgahan siya. Buhay niya yan, wag tayong makibuhay sa may buhay ng iba,” another guy said. Some people are really nasty kay Xander. Parang ang laking kasalanan ng nagawa niya kaya hindi talaga siya mapatawad. There was even one guy who posted a coffin at nakalagay ang photo ni Xander sa ibabaw ng kabaong. That was so mean, ‘no?

