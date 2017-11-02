Kiray sa mga nagsasabing beki si Kirst Viray: Naku, malabo yan! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NILINAW ni Kiray Celis na hindi pa sila magdyowa ng hunk model na si Kirst Viray. Hindi rin daw ito nanliligaw sa kanya. “Hindi, walang ganu’n. I mean, we’re friends. We’re good friends. Kung ano kami, masaya kami, at hindi kami umaarte para sa mga tao. Like, pag nakikita mo kaming magkasama, kasi gusto namin magkasama, hindi dahil para sa mga tao,” sey ng komedyana. Naniniwala rin si Kiray na hindi bading si Kirst tulad ng sinasabi ng mga bashers, “Hindi talaga, malabo.”

