Jerome Ponce iimbestigahan sa ‘The Good Son’ By Ervin Santiago Bandera

PANIBAGONG mga rebelasyon ang matutuklasan sa Kapamilya primetime series na The Good Son dahil kay Enzo (Jerome Ponce) na nakatutok ang imbestigasyon sa pagkamatay ng kanyang ama. Nakatakda nang mabunyag ang mga sikreto ni Enzo sa pilit na pagtuklas ni Joseph (Joshua Garcia) sa kinasangkutang pambubugbog ng kanyang kapatid sa isang teammate nito noon, na nauwi sa matinding pagtatalo at pagkakasakitan nilang mag-ama. Makikita naman ni SPO1 Colmenares (Michael Rivero) ang insidente bilang ebidensya upang magkaroon ng matinding sama ng loob si Enzo kay Victor (Albert Martinez), na maaaring maging patunay sa kakayahan nitong saktan o patayin ang ama. Samantala, isang madamdaming tagpo ang naganap sa pagitan ni Obet (McCoy De Leon) at ng tunay na ama niyang si Arthur (Alex Medina). Ngunit senyales ito ng panibagong gulo sa kanilang pamilya dahil sisiguraduhin ni Olivia (Eula Valdez) na magagamit niya pa rin si Arthur bilang alas upang mailabas ang mga sikreto ng mga Reyes. Si Enzo nga ba ang pumatay sa kanyang ama? Paano nga ba mababago ni Arthur ang takbo ng kanilang buhay? Huwag palampasin ang kakaibang kaso ng pagmamahal para sa pamilya sa The Good Son, gabi-gabi after La Luna Sangre sa Primetime Bida ng ABS-CBN. Kasama rin dito sina Elisse Joson, Loisa Andalio, Nash Aguas at marami pang iba.

