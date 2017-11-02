Rouge Band may ‘gamot’ para sa mga ‘gulung-gulo’ sa lovelife

PARA sa mga gulong-gulo lalo na sa usaping puso at lovelife, ang pinakabagong kanta ng bandang Rouge na “Gulong Gulong Buhay” na ang perfect theme song para sa inyo.

Ni-release na ito ng grupo last week sa Ka Freddie’s bar sa Tomas Morato, Q.C..

Performing for the press, ipinakita ng all-girl pop rock band na ito na hindi lang ang kanilang kagandahan ang kanilang puhunan kundi pati na rin ang kanilang talent.

Isang manufactured band ang Rouge kung saan nag-audition ang mga members para makuha ang kanilang part. Ito’y binubuo nina Jeri Oro (guitars), Kara Mendez (bass), Princess Ybañez (violins) at Gyan Murriel (drums).

Naging semi-finalist din sila sa Pilipinas Got Talent kung saan pinuri ng mga hurado ang kanilang talento at ganda.

Sey ng grupo matapos ang performance nila sa PGT ay mas lalo pa silang nakilala, talagang nagkaroon sila ng mga gigs hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi pati na rin abroad.

Nakasama na rin ang Rouge at ang kanta nilang “Hanep” sa “OPM Fresh” album produced ng Star Music na isang compilation ng mga iba’t ibang OPM artists.

q q q

Nakausap namin pagkatapos ng kanilang presscon ang member ng grupo na si Princess. Aniya, nais niyang tumagal ang kanilang banda. Hindi raw siya papayag na magkaroon ng generalization na kapag mga babae ang nagbabanda ay hindi tumatagal dahil kung hindi nag-aasawa ay nabubuntis.

“We were talking about that. We were talking about longevity. I mean why can’t all girl bands maintain their groups? So what if we get pregnant or we get married? I think it’s very sexist that you’re not going to be accepted anymore. I think the key there is for you to be indispensable to be very, very good with what you are doing,” sey ni Princess.

Paano kung nangyari yan sa isa sa kanila? “I’m not sure again, cross the bridge when you get there.”

So kahit may asawa na sila tuloy ka pa rin sa pagpe-perform ang grupo? “Oo. Part of my life eh. I think the others feel the same way.”

Ang Rouge ay mina-manage ng Horizon Entertainment Production.