Dingdong game na game na nag-Baby Shark sa Cebu

WALANG makakapantay sa pagiging magiliw ni Dingdong Dantes sa fans, dahil patok ang gimik niya sa mall show sa Cebu na magpasayaw ng Baby Shark Dance! Kabilang na si Dingdong sa mga certified na na-LSS sa kiddie dance craze na ito dahil nagtawag pa talaga siya ng fans mula sa audience para samahan siyang sayawin ito on stage. Tuwang-tuwa naman ang mga napili ni Dong dahil bukod sa may moment na sila with Alyas Robin Hood, nakasayaw pa nila ito! Hindi natigil ang sigawan ng mga tao sa mall show dahil kinakitaan pa rin si Dong ng galing niya sa pagsasayaw. Samantala, marami naman ang nakyutan sa mga Holloween photos ng Primetime King bilang si Batman kasama ang misis na si Marian Rivera na naka-costume bilang Catwoman at Bat Girl naman si Zia.

