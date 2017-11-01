Indonesian na konektado sa Maute group arestado sa Marawi INQUIRER.net

NAARESTO ng mga otoridad ang isang Indonesian national na pinaniniwalaang miyembro ng Maute group sa Marawi City kaninang umaga, ayon sa militar. “He is now being investigated by police investigators,” sabi ni Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander Col. Romeo Brawner Jr. Nahuli ang banyaga ng mga miyembro ng Barangay Peace Action Team of Brgy. Loksadatu. Ibinigay siya sa Marawi Police. Pinaniniwalaang kasama ang mga banyagang terorista ng mga Maute na kontektado sa ISIS, na nakipaglaban sa mga tropa ng gobyerno sa loob ng limang buwan. Pormal na tinapos ang operasyon sa Marawi noong isang linggo matapos ang limang buwan matapos lusubin ng Maute ang lungsod noong Mayo 23, Tinayayang 900 terorista, 165 sundalo at pulis at 45 sibilyan ang nasawi matapos ang nangyaring bakbakan sa Marawi.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.