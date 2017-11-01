4 na opisyal ng SSS sinibak dahil sa alegasyon ng profiteering Inquirer

SINIBAK ng pamunuan ng Social Security System ang apat na matataas na opisyal na siyang nangangasiwa ng P500 bilyong pension fund ng SSS sa harap ng alegasyon na ginamit nila ang kanilang posisyon para magbenepisyo. Sa isang text message sa Inquirer, sinabi ni SSS chair Amado Valdez na kabilang sa mga inilagay sa floating status ay sina executive vice president for investments Rizaldy Capulong, equities investment division chief Reginald Candelaria, equities product development head Ernesto Francisco Jr. at chief actuary George Ongkeko Jr. “They were assigned to the office of the president on floating status,” sabi ni Valdez. Nauna nang nagsampa ng reklamo si SSS commissioner Jose Gabriel La Viña ng “serious dishonesty and grave misconduct” laban sa board ng pension fund laban sa mga opisyal.

