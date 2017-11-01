Bagyo palabas ng PAR

Inaasahang lalabas na ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Ramil bukas ng gabi (Huwebes) o sa Biyernes ng umaga. Inaasahang lalabas na ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Ramil bukas ng gabi (Huwebes) o sa Biyernes ng umaga. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration magdadala ng pag-ulan ang bagyo sa malaking bahagi ng bansa. Kahapon ng hapon ang mata ng bagyo ay nasa layong 80 kilometro sa timog silangan ng Coron, Palawan. Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa 45 kilometro bawat oras ang bilis at pagbugsong umabot sa 70 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na 20 kilometro bawat oras patungong kanluran. Itinaas ng PAGASA ang tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 kahapon hilagang bahagi ng Palawan kasama na ang Calamian group of islands, kanlurang bahagi ng Occidental Mindoro at katimugang bahagi ng Oriental Mindoro at Semirara Island sa Antique. Bukod sa mga lugar na may TCWS magiging maulan din sa Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, iba pang bahagi ng Mimaropa, at lalawigan ng Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya at Pangasinan. Nagbabala ang PAGASA na posibleng magdulot ng flash flood at landslide ang pag-ulan na dulot ng bagyo. Ngayong umaga ang bagyo ay inaasahang nasa layong 425 kilometro sa Coron Palawan at bukas sa layong 160 kilometro sa Pagasa Island sa Palawan, labas ng PAR. 30

