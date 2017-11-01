7 sugatan matapos bumangga ang isang bus sa solid barrier sa ‘killer highway’ sa QC INQUIRER.net

SUGATAN ang pito katao matapos bumangga ang isang bus na biyaheng Commonwealth Avenue sa Quezon City sa isang concrete barrier kaninang umaga. Agad na dinala ang sugatang dalawang lalaki at limang babae sa East Avenue Medical Center para magamot. Sinabi ni Police Office 2 (PO2) Enrico Vitarbo na binabagtas ng isang Mayamy Bus (TXW 386) ang kahabaan ng Commonwealth papuntang Fairview ganap na alas-9:45 ng umaga nang bumangga sa barrier na inilagay sa isang construction site ng Metro Rail Transit 7 malapit sa Commonwealth Market. Hindi pa nakikilala ang driver na agad na tumakas matapos ang nangyaring aksidente, sabi ni Vitarbo. Nahaharap ang driver sa reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries, dagdag pa ni Vitarbo. Nakikipag-ugnayan na ang mga otoridad sa may-ari ng Mayamy Bus.

