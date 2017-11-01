MRT nasira sa araw ng Undas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tatlong beses nagka-aberya ang operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong araw. Tatlong beses nagka-aberya ang operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong araw. Nasira ang isang tren ng MRT alas-8:23 ng umaga sa Quezon Avenue station south bound. Nagkaroon ng technical problem ang tren kaya pinababa ang mga pasahero. Isa pang tren ang nasira alas-10:53 ng umaga. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Magallanes station south bound. Nasira naman sa pagitan ng Quezon Avenue at GMA Kamuning Station ang isang tren alas-11:11 ng umaga. Patungo sa Taft Ave., station ang tren. Samantala, kinuwestyon naman ni PBA Rep. Koko Nograles kung bakit hindi sinuspendi ni Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade ang Busan Universal Rail Inc., sa kabila ng pagpapalabas nito ng notice of termination of contract. Ang BURI ang maintenance provider ng MRT. Naniniwala si Nograles na nalalagay sa panganib ang buhay ng mga pasahero dahil sa paggamit ng BURI ng mga piyesa na hindi rekomendado para sa MRT. “Nag-issue ang DOTr ng notice to terminate sa BURI pero bakit hindi nila ito sinuspend. Kahit nga sa eskwelahan bago mo ikick-out ang isang estudyante kelangan mo munang isuspend. Kahit sa trabaho bago mo patalsikin ang isang empleyado eh kelangan mo muna itong isuspend habang gumugulong ang proseso ng termination. Secretary Tugade should have ordered the suspension of BURI pending the full termination of its contract which understandably has to go through proper legal procedures,” ani Nograles. Kinukuwestyon ang kakayanan ng BURI na panatilihing maaayos ang MRT dahil madalas pa ring magka-aberya ang operasyon nito. Naghain na ng reklamo si DoTr Usec, for Legal Affairs and Procurement Reiner Paul Yebra laban sa mga dating opisyal ng ahensya na nasa likod ng kuwestyunableng maintenance contract.

