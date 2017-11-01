Mga pulis na nakapatay ng drug suspects wag bigyan ng pera-SWS By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi pabor ang mga Filipino na bigyan ng cash reward ang mga pulis na nakapapatay ng drug suspects, at naniniwala na maaari pang magbago ang mga adik, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station. Hindi pabor ang mga Filipino na bigyan ng cash reward ang mga pulis na nakapapatay ng drug suspects, at naniniwala na maaari pang magbago ang mga adik, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station. Tinanong ng mga respondents kung pabor sila sa tanong na: “Tama lang na bigyan ng perang pabuya ang mga pulis sa bawat napapatay nilang mga taong di-umano’y sangkot sa paggamit o pagbebenta ng mga illegal na droga. Sumagot ang 65 porsyento na hindi sila pabor (45 porsyentong lubos na hindi sumasang-ayon, at 19 porsyentong medyo hindi sumasang-ayon) malayo sa 15 porsyentong sumasang-ayon (5 porsyentong lubos na sumasang-ayon at 10 porsyentong medyo sumasang-ayon). Ang undecided naman ay 20 porsyento. Pinakamarami ang hindi sumasang-ayon sa National Capital Region (58 lubos na hindi sumasang-ayon, 16 na medyo hindi sumasang-ayon). Ang sumasang-ayon dito ay 5 porsyentong lubos na sumasang-ayon at 10 porsyentong medyo. Sumunod ang iba pang bahagi ng Luzon (48 lubos na hindi sumasang-ayon, 21 na medyo hindi sumasang-ayon). Ang sumasang-ayon ay 11 porsyento (3 porsyentong lubos na sumasang-ayon at 8 porsyento na medyo). Sa Visayas ang hindi pabor ay 59 porsyento (45 lubos na hindi sumasang-ayon, 14 na medyo hindi sumasang-ayon). Mayroon itong tig-10 porsyentong lubos at medyo sumasang-ayon. Sa Mindanao ang hindi pabor ay 56 porsyento (37 lubos na hindi sumasang-ayon, 19 na medyo hindi sumasang-ayon). Mayroon ting 5 porsyentong lubos at 12 porsyentong medyo sumasang-ayon. Samantala sa tanong kung hindi na maaaring magbago ang mga adik, 51 porsyento ang hindi pumabor (28 porsyentong lubos na sumasang-ayon at 23 porsyentong medyo sumasang-ayon). Pabor naman sa test statement na hindi na magbabago ang mga adik at sangkot sa ipinagbabawal na gamot ang 28 porsyento (13 porsyentong lubos na sumasang-ayon at 15 porsyentong medyo sumasang-ayon). Ang undecided ay 20 porsyento. Ang survey ay ginawa mula Setyembre 23-27 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents.

