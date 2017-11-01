Maricar tinotoo ang tadyak at sipa kay Richard sa ‘La Luna Sangre’

MARICAR Reyes-Poon shared on her Instagram account a short video of her fight scene with Richard Gutierrez who plays Sandrino in La Luna Sangre.
“Behind the scenes. to @richardgutz. I had to kick him for real here as per our fight director’s instructions. Didnt hurt him tho. Si Supremo nga tlga sya! #LaLunaSangre #FightLikeAGirl,” caption niya sa IG video.
Paigting na ang tension sa La Luna Sangre lalo pa’t gustong ibuking ng kampo ni Sandrino ang identity ni Jacintha Magsaysay (Angel Locsin). Sa isang interview kasi ay itsinika ng TV host na may nagligtas kay Sandrino.
Nabuking na rin ni Jacintha ang pagsunud-sunod sa kanya ni Malia (Kathryn Bernardo).
