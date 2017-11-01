Bashers kay Xander Ford: Ang kapal, siya pa ang nagdemanda? By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAGSAMPA ng reklamo si Xander Ford sa nag-upload ng old video niya noong siya ay kilala pa bilang Marlou Arizala habang sinasabihan niya ng sakang si Kathryn Bernardo. Ayon kay Xander, na-depress siya, nawalan ng career dahil sa paratang sa kanya. This had people reacting as one said, “Eh yung ginawa nya, hindi ba cyber bullying yun? Pangit na mukha, pangit pa ugali! Yan hindi pambubully yan, kc totoo yan.” “Ang shupal! Eh sya nga nambully kay Kathryn. Dapat pasalamat pa si uploader,” said another guy. “Patawa rin eh, nag demanda ng cyberbullying eh siya mismo bully. Huy asan ang logic, wag puro kapal ng mukha. Sinasayang mo oras ng PMP!” observed one guy. “Tama lang yan. Kaya naman in-upload yang video na yun dahil madaming inggit sa kanya kasi nga pumogi na siya at sumikat na. Para talaga pabagsakin siya nun. Ginawa yung video nung pangit pa siya. Marlou pa siya. Irrelevant na yun ngayon na Xander na siya. Pero wag siyang papabully. Binully ka na nga nung panget ka, lumaban ka naman ngayon para sa pamilya mo at sa sarili mo Xander/ Marlou,” say ng isang fan ni Xander.

