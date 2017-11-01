Mocha binalaan si Kris: Wag lang talaga siyang tatakbo o papasok sa gobyerno!

“MY OPINION ABOUT KRIS AQUINO.

“I have nothing against Kris Aquino as long as she won’t run for public office. She is nice in person but another Aquino in goverment is just going back to your unfaithful BF again and again. Tama na ang ilang palpak na relationship (Cory, PNoy and Bam).

Kaya as long as Kris is a private person and not in government I think hindi dapat siya i-bash. Hindi niya kasalanan pinanganak siyang AQUINO. Wag lang talaga siya tatakbo o papasok sa gobyerno ibang usapan na yun.

“Our concern is ang PLDT sana hindi na gumastos nang gumastos sa marketing. Dapat ayusin na lang nila service nila. Palpak na nga internet speed palpak pa ang after service nila. Kesa gumastos pa sila sa marketing they should focus on serving their costumers well. Yun lang po salamat.”

‘Yan ang naka-post sa blog ni Mocha Uson who seemingly took a jab at the Queen of Talk.

If this really came from Mocha, we were appalled at her kapal ng mukha to pass judgment on Kris kapag pumasok ito sa politika.

Mocha, any which way we look at you, you are no match kay Kris. She is a degree holder, ikaw hindi. She is an achiever which cannot be said about you. She has hundreds of millions, you don’t. I bet mas matalino siya sa iyo.

Having said that, who are you to say “‘wag lang siyang tatakbo o papasok sa gobyerno, ibang usapan na ‘yun?

Ikaw nga na may mga nude photos sa internet, may picture na nandudukot ng ari ng isang lalaki ay nakapasok sa gobyerno. Ano ang feeling mo, mas angat ka kaysa kay Kris? Hellllllllllloooooo!!!!!!!!!

“Ala ka na talagang magawa si ASEC? Sayang pinasusuweldo sayo na 130,000 per month, na galing sa tax payers’ money kung ang aatupagin mo ay pakialaman na lang ang galaw ng Aquino family.

“Now si Kris naman, kahit ganyan yan, nagbabayad yan ng tamang buwis, nagde declare ng tamang SALN. Naku Mocha Uson, magtrabaho ka muna para may pakinabang ka naman,” wailed our friend Arnold Prospero who lives in Thailand.

Incidentally, we came across an item in one website where it said that Kris Aquino lent her Louise Vuitton bag sa kanyang male staff named Jack Salvador.

They were seen inside an airport and Jack was holding an LV bag. “Pinayagan ko na lang, masipag naman. Okay lang,” said Kris.

Keepall Bandouliere #55 ang bag which is part of LV’s luxury travel collection which costs P90,000 ayon na rin sa article na lumabas sa Trending News Portal.