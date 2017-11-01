Undas 2017: Manananggal sa probinsya, spirit of the coin, sanib, babaeng multo

DIGITAL na ang ilang horror stories ngayon. Sa naglalabasan kasi ngayon, hindi na paramdam o pagpapakita ang uso kungdi sumisi-ngit na rin ang umano’y mga multo sa selfies/groufies o sa videos.

Sa tuwing darating ang Undas, nagagamit na rin ang social media sa paglalabas ng mga video ng katatakutan na minsa’y kapani-paniwala pero ‘yung ilan ay pang-aliw lang.

Pero may mga horror story pa ring nararanasan ang ilan sa atin at hindi e-xempted sa ganyan ang ating mga celebrities. Gaya ng Indian actor na si Addy Raj na nakaranas ng kakaibang pagpaparamdam noong wala pa siya sa showbiz.

Sa kuwento ni Addy, 13 years old pa siya nang maka-experience ng kakaibang takot kasama ang classmates niyang puro lalaki. Naging mapangahas silang nagdesisyon upang subukan tumawag ng mga ispiritu.

“My elder sister had taught e how to do it and I wanted to try so I taught my friends how to do it.

“We used to be sleeping in a dorm of 6 boys each. We wrote all the English alphabets, numbers from 1 to 9 and yes and no on a piece of paper and using a coin started the process of calling the spirit.

“The interesting part was you can ask anything about the past and the present once the spirit enters the coin and no one should move their from the coin or else it’s a bad omen and the spirit might be released or enter into someone’s body.

“After almost 30 minutes of trying we finally managed to call a spirit and the coin started moving and answering our questions but one of my friends was really scared and he removed his hand and ran away,” pag-aalala ni Addy.

Palaisipan hanggang ngayon ang naranasang ‘yon ni Addy. Nawindang lang siya kinabukasan matapos nilang gawin ‘yon dahil ‘yung isa naman nilang classmate, nagwala sa dorm at nakipagbuno sa mga kaklase.

“Everyone says the spirit entered his body as he didn’t make any sense that time. But until today we don’t have a solid answer as to what happened,” saad ng Kapuso hunk.

q q q

Maging si Ryan Eigenmann ay nakaranas ng paranormal experience nu’ng nagti-taping pa siya ng dating horror program na Misteryo.

“I felt something brush up against my back. Akala ko ‘yung camera man sumisingit lang and trying to get the shot. Then ‘yung kasama naming spiritual expert in-explain sa akin na she was a woman na medyo Spanish looking na yumakap daw sa akin from behind dahil mukha akong Espanyol,” kuwento ni Ryan.

Manananggal naman ang feeling ng komedyanang si Lovely Abella nu’ng nasa probinsiya pa siya.

“Nakakaramdam talaga kami doon ng manananggal. Asawa kasi ng kuya ko ay buntis so, napatunayan naming totoo pala ‘yung may dumidila sa bubong. Saka may kaluskos, so alam na namin kapag nandiyan na siya.

“Kinakausap siya ng papa ko sabi niya, ‘Huwag naman kami kasi mabait naman kami sa ‘yo.’ Hindi na naulit ‘yung insidenteng ‘yon. Saka lumuwas na rin sila ng Maynila para hindi na magambala ang pagbubuntis ng asawa ng kuya ko,” lahad naman ni Lovely.

Of course, taimtim na dasal ang sandata sa ganitong sitwasyon ayon sa ilang pari. At ngayong All Saint’s Day pati na bukas, All Soul’s Day, alalahanin natin ang mahal nating yumao at mag-alay ng dasal.