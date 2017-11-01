Gabbi Garcia, Nar Cabico mabenta sa mga ‘hugutera’ By Ervin Santiago Bandera

KAMAKAILAN ay inilabas ng TV host-comedian na si Nar Cabico ang single niyang “GAGA” na umani agad ng papuri mula sa netizens. Naging number one ito sa Philippines Viral 50 noong nakaraang Linggo. Kaya naman todo ang pasasalamat ni Nar sa lahat ng mga sumuporta sa kanyang unang kanta na ipinrodyus ng kanyang BFF na si Jennylyn Mercado. Samantala, ni-launch din ng Kapuso star na si Gabbi Garcia ang una niyang single na “All I Need” na agad namang nag-number three sa iTunes overnight at naging number six din sa Philippines Viral 50! Hindi na kami magugulat kung mag-number one pareho ang kanta nina Nar at Gabbi sa mga susunod na linggo dahil mas marami pa ang nakaka-relate sa self-love na theme ng kanta.

Congratulations, Gabbi and Nar!

