Tumalon sa falls, patay na nang lumutang By John Roson Bandera

Patay na nang matagpuan ang isang lalaking tumalon mula sa mataas na bahagi ng Bangon Falls sa Calbayog City, Samar, iniulat ng pulisya. Patay na nang matagpuan ang isang lalaking tumalon mula sa mataas na bahagi ng Bangon Falls sa Calbayog City, Samar, iniulat ng pulisya. Narekober ng mga otoridad ang mga labi ni Cijei Meniable, 27, dakong alas-2 ng hapon Lunes, ayon sa ulat ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Nagtungo si Meniable at ang apat niyang kaibigan sa falls, na nasa Brgy. Tinaplacan, Tinambacan district, noong Linggo ng hapon para mag-swimming. Sa gitna ng kanilang paliligo ay umakyat si Meniable sa ikatlong palapag ng falls at tumalon pababa, pero mula noo’y di na nakaahon, ayon sa pulisya. Nagsagawa ng search and rescue operation ang City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, PNP Maritime Group, at Coast Guard hanggang sa marekober ang bangkay nang sumunod na araw.

