3 persons of interest inabswelto sa pagpatay sa driver ng Grab; 4 pa iniimbestigahan INQUIRER.net

INABSWELTO ng pulisya ang tatlong persons of interest na umano’y tatlong huling isinakay ng pinatay na driver ng Grab na si Gerardo Maquidato Jr. Sinabi ni Supt. Gene Licud, assistant chief of police for operations, na inimbitahan ang tatlo sa Pasay police para gumawa ng affidavit, kung saan nilinis ang kanilang mga pangalan Lunes ng gabi.

Dalawa sa kanila ay mula sa Makati, samantalang mula sa Batangas ang isa pa.

Pawang mga aircon technician ang tatlo na nag-book sa GrabCar ni Maquidato noong Oktubre 26 mula sa kanilang trabaho sa San Juan papuntang Doña Noneng st. sa Pasay. Sa kanilang affidavit, sinabbi ng tatlo na ibinaba sila ni Maquidato, ganap na alas-7:14 ng gabi. Sinabi ni Licud na kinumpirma ito ng isa pang closed-circuit footage.

Sinabi ni Licud na apat pang persons of interest ang iniimbestigahan na base sa mga kinanselang booking ng Grab na pawang sa Pasay City.

“After dropping the passengers on Doña Noneng, Maquidato was booked for three more transactions which were all canceled. We have a good hunch that these four could provide answers in this case,” sabi ni Licud.

Natagpuang patay si Maquidato ganap na alas-7:50 ng gabi sa Bonanza st. — tinatayang limang kilometro mula sa Doña Noneng —sa Barangay 189, Don Carlos Revilla Village.

Nagtamo si Maquidato ng isang tama ng bala sa likod ng ulo na tumagos kaliwang mata.

Sinabi ng testigo na na isang pasahero na kinukonsiderang pangunahing suspek ang bumaba mula sa likuran ng silver Toyota Innova ni Maquidato (conduction sticker YV 7109) at itinamon ang kanyang katawan sa kalsada.

Minaneho ng suspek ang Innova at tumkas sa Cessna st.

Ani Licud hindi pa nila narerekober ang kotse ni Maquidato, bagamat may mga impormasyon nang natanggap mula sa Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group Task Force Limbas. Nag-alok na ng P100,000 pabuya ang Grab.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.