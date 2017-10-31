Tren ng MRT nasira na naman By Leifbilly Begas

Muling nasira ang tren ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong araw. Muling nasira ang tren ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong araw. Nasira ang tren alas-8:28 ng umaga. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Ayala Avenue station north bound matapos magkaroon ng technical problem ang tren. Samantala, sinabi ni PBA Rep. Jericho Nograles na hindi na orihinal ang Vehicle Logic Unit na nakakabit sa 72 tren ng MRT. Isang tren na lamang umano ang mayroong orihinal na VLU, na nagsisilbing utak at primary automatic safety device ng tren. Ayon kay Nograles inalis ang mga original na Bombardier VLU na nakakabit sa mga tren at pinalitan ng ‘unauthorized’, ‘mismatched’ o ‘chopseuy’ na piyesa. Taliwas umano ito sa sinabi ni Busan Universal Rail Inc., spokesman Atty. Charles Mercado sa pagdinig ng House committee on good government, na mga original ang mga VLU na nakakabit sa mga tren. Sa mga dokumento na nakuha ni Nograles ang Car Number 63 na lamang umano ang mayroong Bombardier VLU. “So it turns out BURI’s lawyer and spokesman Atty. Charles Mercado is lying through his teeth when he claimed that the VLUs installed in the MRT3 cars are all original parts and no replacement has been made of these very important safety devices. It turns out that except for one car, all other cars have fake VLUs. I think that he should cited for contempt for lying under oath,” ani Nograles. Sinabi ni Nograles na posibleng ito ang isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit palaging nasisira ang mga tren.

