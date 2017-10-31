Manila North Cemetery dinagsa na ng libo-libo katao INQUIRER.net

AABOT sa 60,000 ang sumugod na sa Manila North Cemetery Martes ng hapon, at sinasabing generally peaceful pa ang sitwasyon sa lugar, ayon sa mga otoridad. Ayon kay Police Senior Inspector Ana Simbajon ng Sta. Cruz police station, alas-12 ng tanghali, ay wala pa silang natatanggap na balita ng kaguluhan sa sementeryo. “More or less tahimik po tayo ngayon. Wala po tayong insidenteng naitala sa ngayon,” pahayag ni Simbajon. Samantala, nakakumpiska ng 216 prohibited items sa lugar. Nagpaalala rin si Simbajon sa publiko na bawal magdala ng mga nagliliyab na materyales sa loob ng sementeryo at mga matutulis na bagay gaya ng kutsilyo, cleaning and gardening materials, speakers, playing cards, alak at pintura. “Pwede naman po nila makuha uli iyon after i-surrender sa entrance, lalagyan lang po natin ng pangalan,” pahayag ng opisyal.

