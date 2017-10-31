Bangka tumaob sa Catanduanes; 3 nasagip, 3 nawawala By John Roson Bandera

NAWAWALA ang dalawang magkapatid na mangingisda habang nasagip ang tatlo nilang kasama matapos tumaob ang sinakyan nilang bangka sa bahagi ng dagat na malapit sa Bato, Catanduanes, Martes ng umaga. Nagsasagawa pa ng search and rescue operation ang mga lokal na awtoridad para sa magkapatid na Albert at Allan Pantino, ayon sa ulat ng Bicol regional police. Nasagip naman ng mga kapwa mangingisda ang mga kasamahan nilang sina Eddie Padua, Jeffrey Padua, at Vicente Raquel. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-3 sa bahagi ng dagat na sakop ng Sitio Bitaogan, Brgy. Pananaogan, ayon sa pulisya.

