Seeds of the Kingdom

Tuesday,

October 31, 2017

30th Week in Ordinary Time

1st Reading: Rom 8:18-25

Gospel: Luke 13:18-21

Jesus said, “What is the kingdom of God like? What shall I compare it to? Imagine a person who has taken a mustard seed and planted it in the garden. The seed has grown and become like a small tree, so that the birds of the air shelter in its branches.”

And Jesus said again, “What is the kingdom of God like? Imagine a woman who has taken yeast and hidden it in three measures of flour until it is all leavened.”

Two neighbors were praying. They were widows. Loime would kneel and pray, “God please give me bread. I am hungry.” After praying for seven days without apparent results she spied on her neighbor Koime to find out if her prayers were heard. She placed an ear against the wall and listened. “God”, Koime was praying, “thank you for granting my prayers.” Loime interrupted and asked: “You are thanking God for answering your prayer, yet I do not see a single loaf of bread drop from heaven on your table.” Koime showed her seven sacks filled with something and said: “I too am hungry but I never ask for bread; I pray for seeds”. (Bro. Andrew Maria, Vestiges of Wisdom).

The kingdom of God is not like the bread Loime expected to fall directly from heaven without human intervention. The contrary opinion would be an assertion that God’s kingdom is an intrusion to human affairs. With God’s great respect for human freedom, it is improbable that God will just ram his kingdom upon our throats. The kingdom will not sprout in our midst without our cooperation. It comes through hard work like the food of Koime that came from the seeds she had later planted in the field.

The kingdom of God can be compared to lots of seeds bringing forth together a single tree. The tree represents the kingdom while the many seeds represent all of us. It is enough for one seed to remain unrealized to abort the development of God’s kingdom on earth. Everyone must realize his potentials in order to bring forth that kingdom in our midst. This analogy best explains why up to now the kingdom of God has remained wanting on earth. For as long as there are people among us remaining undeveloped, the kingdom of God will never rise.

So putting up the kingdom of God is, in the last analysis, helping everyone live full lives. The kingdom of God is in us; let us help one another attain self realization – all including the least of our brothers and sisters. By then God’s kingdom will flourish to nourish us like Koime’s seeds that sustained her for the rest of her life – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M. Email: dan.delosangeles@gmail.com.

