Ellen Adarna inokray, mukha raw kasambahay ni John Lloyd

MAY ka-chat yata si Ellen Adarna na female friend kaya na-capture nito ang paghalik ni John Lloyd Cruz sa aktres.

When it surfaced sa isang popular website, it drew mixed reactions from the netizens.

“Sweet ni JL. Sad hindi sya naging ganyan sa mga exes nya. Hahahahaha!”

“Ganyan din iniisip ko JLC, looks like he’s so in love unlike before.”

“Parang ngayon lang na in love si JLC nang todo. Dati pag iniinterview parang ayaw pag usapan ang lovelife.”

“We don’t know how he was with his exes, malay natin sweet din siya sa kanila. His past loves tried to keep their relationship private; unlike etong kay Ellen, lantaran.”

“Happy for both of you, Ellen and JLC. You guys deserve to love, and be loved.”

But this one amused us the most, “Pam Pam couple strikes again! Ellen looks like a maid in that picture! LMAO.”

With that comment, na-bash ang basher ng couple.

“Grabe ka naman. Ano ba ang itsura ng mga helper o kasambahay para sa iyo? May default look ba sila para sa iyo?” said one fan.

“Napakagandang maid naman nyan. Napakaganda mo sigurong nilalang para makapagcomment ka ng ganyan,” said another guy.