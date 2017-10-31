Coco sanay makipagrambulan: Lagi akong may dalang balisong! By Alex Brosas Bandera

GROWING up, madalas palang mapaaway si Coco Martin. “Hasang-hasa,” sagot ni Coco when asked kung napaaway siya nang bata pa siya. “Ang problema, maliit ako, may itsura kahit konti, nakukursunada. Hindi naman ako mayabang, pero hindi ko alam kung bakit maraming naaasar sa akin sa school. Napagtitripan. Hindi nila alam na lumaki ako sa Novaliches kunsaan kasama mga pinsan ko saka mga barkada ko na gago rin kaya sanay na sanay ako (sa away),” chika pa ni Coco sa launch ng gaming application ng “Ang Panday” sa SMX Convention Center. With that, he unabashedly admitted na, “Pumapasok ako sa school, lagi akong may dalang balisong.” This experience was helpful, “Kaya nu’ng binigyan ako ng break na gumawa ng action scenes sa soap opera, hindi ako hirap. Nagugulat nga sila na ‘pag ako nakikipag-acting ako, para akong totoong nakikipag-away kasi gan’un ako. “Ang problema ko, hindi ako marunong sa choreography, hindi ako marunong sa fight scenes kasi ang alam ko totoong away, e. Na-analyze ko, kaya ko siguro pinagdaanan ang mga bagay na ‘yun kasi ito ang magiging path ko. Dadating pala ang point na magkakaroon ako ng projects na action,” he added.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.