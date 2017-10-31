Bukol ni Rocco pinagpiyestahan ng mga bading; Sanya pinaligaya ang mga tibo

PINASILIP na ni Rocco Nacino sa mismong Instagram account niya ang sexy photos niya with his red underwear. Sa ibang account lumabas ang kalaway-laway na picture niyang ‘yon kaya naman na-excite lahat ng followers niya sa IG.

Aminado si Rocco na first time niyang ginawa ang mag-pose ng naka-briefs lang. Kaya naman sa caption niya sa isang photo, nakasaad na, “See a different me. Nov. 18.” Patungkol ito sa underwear fashion ng isang clothing brand kung saan isa ang Kapuso actor sa modelo artista.

Sa post niyang naka-undewear kung saan tirik na tirik ang bukol, ani Rocco, “A different light. Shotout to @markdnicdao and his magic in making a first timer like me to immediately muster confidence to pose in this. That’s why you’re the best! Nov. 18 Catch me under the stars.”

Kasama rin sa magaganap na underwear rampahan si Sanya Lopez na kapareha ni Rocco sa GMA

afternoon series na Haplos.

Gaya ni Rocco, sa teaser pa lang ng event, maangas na ang pasiklab ni Sanya kung saan nagmumura talaga ang kanyang malulusog na boobs, huh!

Sure na sure kami na maraming beki ang pinaligaya ni Rocco matapos lumabas ang kanyang mga sexy at “bukol” photos! Habang naglaway naman ang mga guys and lesbians sa kaseksihan ni Sanya!