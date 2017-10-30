1 patay, 1 pa sugatan matapos ang banggaan ng 2 motorsiklo sa Bohol Inquirer

ISA ang patay, samantalang sugatan naman ang isa pa matapos magbanggaan ang dalawang motorsiklo sa Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Linggo ng gabi. Kinilala ng mga otoridad ang nasawi na si Jonathan Milla, 39, ng Habitat Village sa Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City. Pauwi na si Milla sa kanyang bahay mula sa city proper pasado alas-9 ng gabi nang bumangga ang minamanehong motorsiklo sa isa pang motorsiklo na minamaneho ni Bryan Daero, 20, ng bayan Valencia, Bohol. Papunta ang dalawang motorsiklo sa magkabilang direksyon sa kahabaang VP Inting ave. sa Barangay Poblacion 1 nang mangyari ang aksidente. Rumesponde ang mga personnel ng TARSIER 117, emergency response unit ng Bohol sa insidente at dinala ang mga biktima sa Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital kung saan nalagutan ng hininga si Milla dahil sa mga tinamong mga pinsala. Patuloy namang ginagamot si Daero.

