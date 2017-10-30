DILG nagtalaga ng bagong mayor ng Iloilo City Inquirer

ISINILBI ng mga opisyal ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang dismissal order laban kay Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog ngayong tanghali. Pinangunahan ni Anthony Nuyda, DILG Western Visayas director, ang pagsisilbi ng dismissal order sa opisina ni Mabilog sa ika-pitong palapag ng Iloilo City Hall. Kumatawan naman kay Mabilog ang kanyang abogado na si Joenar Pueblo. Sinaksihan din ang pagsisilbi ng dismissal order ng iba pang opisyal ng lungsod. Itinalaga si Vice Mayor Jose “Joe” Espinosa III, bilang bagong mayor sa nalalabing termino ni Mabilog hanggang 2019. Nagsilbi si Espinosa bilang acting mayor mula nang umalis si Mabilog sa bansa noong Agosto 30, b “It is business as usual,” ayon kay Espinosa at city administrator Hernando Galvez. Ipinag-utos ng Office of the Ombudsman ang dismissal ni Mabilog matapos siyang mapatunayang guilty sa serious dishonesty matapos mabigong ipaliwanag kung bakit tumaas ng P9 milyon ang kanyang net worth sa loob lamang ng isang taon.

