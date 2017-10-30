P100,000 reward sa killer ng grab driver By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nag-alok ng P100,000 reward ang Grab Philippines para sa agarang pagkakadakip ng mga pumatay sa isang driver nito at kumuha ng minamaneho niyang sasakyan. Nag-alok ng P100,000 reward ang Grab Philippines para sa agarang pagkakadakip ng mga pumatay sa isang driver nito at kumuha ng minamaneho niyang sasakyan. Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni Grab Philippines Country Head Brian Cu na mahalaga na mabigyan ng katarungan ang nangyari kay Gerardo “Junjie” Maquidato Jr. na binaril ng nagpanggap na pasahero nito sa Pasay City. “Nakausap ko po ang misis nya, ang simpleng hiling lang nya ay mabigyan ng justice po si Junjie at mahuli ang duwag na pumatay sa kanya,” ani Cu. “I think it’s within our responsibility to do whatever we can para hulihin po ang perpetrator ng crime na ito.” Sinabi ni Cu na ginagamit nila nag teknolohiya ng Grab upang matunton ang mga saralin. “Chinachallenge ko kayo. Hindi na kayo magtatagal dito. Mahuhuli kayo at mahuhuli. Nasa amin ang data, Nakita naming kung saan kayo dumaan, saan nyo binaba,” dagdag pa nito. Ang sinumang may alam na impormasyon sa salarin ay maaaring tumawag o mag-text sa Grab hotline 09176178731. Si Maquidato ay binaril ng nagpanggap na pasahero nito noong Oktobre 26 at inihulog ang kanyang bangkay sa Pasay City. Siya ay isa sa mga kinilalang driver ng Grab matapos na tulungan ang isang pasaherong may sakit.

