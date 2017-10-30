2 hati sa Super Lotto jackpot By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Dalawang mananaya ang maghahati sa P15.8 milyong jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 na binola Linggo ng gabi. Dalawang mananaya ang maghahati sa P15.8 milyong jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 na binola Linggo ng gabi. Ayon kay Conrado Zabella, assistant general manager for Gaming Sector ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang mga nanalo ay tumaya sa Santolan, Pasig City at P. Oliveros st., San Roque, Antipolo City. Sila ang dalawang tumaya sa winning number combination na 32-22-16-36-10-27. Umabot sa P16.2 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto, 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize Fund, 30 sentimos sa Charity Fund at ang nalalabi sa gastusin sa operasyon nito. Samantala, 14 naman ang nanalo ng tig-P57,940 nang makuha nila ang lima sa anim na numerong lumabas. Tig-P720 naman ang 890 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 15,954 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo.

