Number Coding sa MM suspendido sa Oktubre 31; Las Pinas di kasama By Radyo Inquirer

Suspendido ang number coding sa Oktubre 31 sa Metro Manila, maliban lamang sa Las Pinas bilang paggunita sa araw ng Undas. Bukod dito, sinuspinde na rin ng MMDA ang number coding scheme sa November 1, sa buong Metro Manila kasama na ang Las Piñas. Dahil dito, maaaring gamitin ng mga motorista ang kanilang sasakyan kahit ano pa ang huling numero sa kanilang mga plaka. Samantala, inanunsiyo na rin ng ahensya ang mga isasarang kalsada simula October 27 hanggang October 31, at November 1 hanggang November 3. Narito ang listahan: – Aurora Boulevard mula Dimasalang hanggang Rizal Avenue

– Dimasalang mula Boulevard Makiling hanggang Blumentritt

– P. Guevarra mula Cavite hanggang Pampanga Narito naman ang mga isasarang kalsada simula 12:01 ng hatinggabi ng November 1 hanggang 3:00 ng madaling araw ng November 2: – Blumentritt mula A. Bonifacio hanggang P. Guevarra

– Retiro mula Dimasalang hanggang Blumentritt Exit

– Leonor Rivera mula Cavite hanggang Aurora Una nang idineklara ng Malacañang ang October 31 at November 1 na special non-working holidays bilang paggunita sa panahon ng Undas.

