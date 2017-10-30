‘Groufie’ nauwi sa trahedya, 8 patay By Inquirer.net

NAUWI sa malagim na trahedya ang birthday celebration ng isang pamilya sa Binangonan, Rizal nang masawi ang walo nitong kaanak at mga kaibigan habang naggu-group selfie o “groufie” Linggo ng hapon habang sakay ng bangka. Ayon sa ulat ni Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) chief June Hernandez, walo katao, kabilang ang dalawang bata, ang namatay nang lumubog ang kanilang bangka matapos tumaob nang sila ay mag-groufie sa isang fishery sa Laguna Lake malapit sa Binangonan. Kinilala ang mga nasawi na sina Rolino Pareño, 43, Weldie Pareño, 42, Neymaret Mendoza, Frederick Orteza, 39, pawang mga residente ng Taguig City; Malou Gimena, 39, at Marilou Barbo Papa, 44, kapwa ng Cainta, Rizal; at Sean Wilfred Orteza, 9, at Jannah Pareño, 2. Limang iba pa ang mapalad namang nakaligtas, at nakilalang sina Grace Pareño, 40; Merlita Hominez 43; Gerson Decreto; Joash Pareno, 10; at Maxine Orteza, 7. Mabilis na nirespondehan ng Coast Guard na malapot sa lugar nang maganap ang insidente ala-1:30 ng hapon Linggo. Nakuha ang mga bangkay pasado alas-6 na ng gabi ng araw ring iyon. “Marami kasing matulis na kawayan sa lawa kaya hindi rin naging madali. Seven feet din yung lalim at hindi raw marunong lumangoy yung iba sa mga biktima,” ayon kay Hernandez.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.