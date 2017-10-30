7 petmalu na pelikula bugbugan sa 13th Cinema 1 Originals filmfest By Ervin Santiago Bandera

WALANG Takot. Ito any tagline ng 13th Cinema One Originals na naglalarawan sa makabagong paniniwala at reputasyon ng taunang film festival dahil sa pagtatanghal nito ng mga naiibang kwento. Dalawang dokumentaryo ang handog ng Cinema One Originals this year, ang “Bundok Banahaw, Sacred and Profane” ni Dempster Samarista na isang pagsasaliksik sa kasaysayan at mga lihim na kwento ng nasabing bundok. At ang “Haunted: A Visit to the Red House” ni Phyllis Grande na magdadala sa mga manonood sa kabangisan ng mga sundalong Hapon sa mga comfort women noong World War 2. May pitong pelikula naman ang bahagi ng full-length narrative category, una na ang “Paki” ni Giancarlo Abrahan, tampok sina Dexter Doria, Shamaine Buencamino at Noel Trinidad. Nandiyan din ang “Nervous Translation” nina Jana Agoncillo at Sid Lucero, sa direksyon ni Shireen Seno; ang historical movie ni Richard Somes na “Historiographika Errata” nina Joem Bascon, Alex Medina, Maxine Eigenmann at Nathalie Hart. Kasali rin ang LGBT film ni Dan Villegas na “Changing Partners” kasama sina Agot Isidro, Anna Luna, Jojit Lorenzo at Sandino Martin; ang aswang invasion ni Kip Oebanda na “Nay,” starring Enchong Dee, Sylvia Sanchez at Jameson Blake. Ka-join din ang “Si Chedeng At Si Apple” ni Fatrick Tabada at Rae Red, na pinagbibidahan nina Elizabeth Oropesa at Gloria Diaz bilang magkaibigan na aksidenteng makakagawa ng krimen at sasailalim sa isang road trip dala-dala ang isang pugot na nakalagay sa pekeng Louis Vuitton bag; ang “Throwback Today” ni Joseph Teoxon starring Carlo Aquino, Annicka Dolonius, Empress Shuck at Allan Paule. Magaganap na ang 13th Cinema One Originals mula Nob. 13 hanggang 21 sa Trinoma, Glorietta, Gateway, UP Cine Adarna, Cinema 76 at sa Cinematheque. Magkakaroon din ito ng extended run mula Nob. 22-28 sa Power Plant Mall.

