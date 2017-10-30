Thea: Mas nakakapagod umiyak kesa magtaray!

PURING-PURI naman ng manonood si Thea Tolentino bilang kontrabida sa Haplos. Nang makachikahan namin ang dalaga ay tinanong namin siya kung hindi ba siya napapagod sa pagiging masama. “Nae-enjoy ko siya. Yung dati kasi yung bida ako sa Pyra, bidang mabait. Mas nakakapagod yung umiiyak kaysa magtaray. Yun yung kailangan na may tubig. “Kailangan ko nu’n warm water na may honey kasi nagagasgas. May time na may eksena kasi na nasa gubat ako tapos sumisigaw. Pag-uwi ko talaga nag-honey agad ako. Ako pa naman madali akong mag-tonsilitis. Noong Half-Sisters nagsara siya, sore throat. “Kinaya ko naman. Kinabukasan pagkatapos ng taping nagpa-check up ako. Laryngitis daw,” aniya pa.

