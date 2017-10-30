Freddie Webb pinababalik ng manonood sa ‘La Luna’

LAST Saturday morning ay nagkasama kami ni Tito Freddie Webb sa station ID ng DZMM sa Quezon City Memorial Circle and I was very happy. Medyo matagal din kasi kaming hindi nagkita.

Nagulat ako sa bungad niya sa akin na, “Hi Jobs. I used to respect you but now, I respect you more!”

Actually, kinabahan ako sa sinabi niya. Akala ko, nu’ng sinabi niyang he used to respect me ay nawala na – iyon pala, lalo pa raw niya akong nirespeto. Ha! Ha! Ha! Co-ming from someone with so much integrity and kind heart, I was sooo flattered. I so love this person kahit noon pa.

“I always watch your program with Ahwel Paz every night. Pag nataon that I am driving for home, napapa-kinggan kita sa radyo. Keep it up, Jobs. Galing mo,” nakakatuwang dagdag pa niya.

Hindi naman niya in-elaborate exactly kung which discussion did he enjoy of us in our program pero obviously he really listens and or watches us. Sarap ng feeling kasi it came from a revered sports broadcaster.

He has his own show naman sa DZMM on Sunday afternoons kaya hindi talaga kami nagpapang-abot. Gayunpaman, gusto ko lang siyang pasalamatan for his kind words.

Naaliw lang kami dahil kahit matagal nang pinatay ang character niya sa top rating program na La Luna Sangre, hinahanap pa rin siya ng mga fans sa show. Daming nagpa-selfie sa kanya sa Quezon City Memorial Circle nang umagang iyon at iisa ang tanong ng mga ito – kailan daw ba ito babalik sa La Luna Sangre. He told them na matagal na siyang patay du’n pero ayaw pa rin siyang tantanan ng mga tao.

“But you know, I enjoyed that show. Iba kasi, not the typical TV dramas or romcoms. Kakaiba kasi and my character was bago, di ba? Bampira naman. I don’t know kung ibabalik pa nila yung character ko kasi namatay na ako roon, eh.

“Sabi ng direktor namin that time, may possibility raw na maibalik ang character ko. Naghihintay lang naman ako sa kanila kung totoong ibabalik pa nila.

“Nakakatuwa ang mga tao, they keep asking me kung kailan daw ako babalik. I don’t know yet. Ha! Ha! Ha!” ani Tito Freddie who has always kept in good shape, healthy mind and soul. Clean living kasi. Walang bisyo.

q q q

Ang hirap talaga ng may sleep disorder, hirap akong kumuha ng sound sleep lately. Nangyari na ito sa akin before – December, 2016 hanggang May 2017.

Na-overcome ko na ito before pero parang bumalik na naman siya last week pa. Kaya it really bothers me. Part pa ito nang pagtanda? Parang hindi naman. Kakaloka!

Kaya everytime na luma-labas ako sa gabi, iinom muna ako ng ilang bottles of beer to get some sleep pero after an hour or two ay nagigising naman ako at hirap na namang makakuha ng tulog. Hindi kaya pinakukulam na ako ng cheap na si Robbie Tarroza dahil matagal na niya akong gustong mamatay? Ha! Ha! Ha! Kaloka!

Baka pag natigok ako bigla siyang magpa-party, di kaya? Charotttt!

Anyway, I am still recupe-rating from this disorder. Hayaan ninyo, palagi naman akong nagdadasal eh. Don’t worry, I will be better in the next days. Whew!