‘Sheena Halili, wag kang sumawsaw sa isyu, ano bang ipinagmamalaki mo!’



PAG-AAKSYAHAN namin ng espasyo ang Kapuso starlet na si Sheena Halili na nagsilbing tagapagtanggol ni Mrs. Dantes sa isinulat namin tungkol sa work attitude ng huli.

Ayon sa kolum ng katotong si Alex Brosas here published last Friday (Oct. 27), quoting this eternal starlet whose career has hardly taken off the ground (and will never?) ay nagpapansin lang daw kami.

Wow naman, Sheena “Starlet Forever” Halili, between the two of us ay ‘di hamak na mas matagal na kami sa hanapbuhay na ito, so sa premise pa lang na ‘yon, who needs more attention?

Hindi ba’t ikaw, dahil ang tagal-tagal mo nang nag-aartista mula nang sumali ka sa Starstruck, yet you haven’t achieved anything? Sige, magsabi ka kung meron.

Alam mo, iha, huwag kang sumawsaw sa isyung wala ka namang kinalaman. Unless of course, ikaw ang nagpapapansin to make the world aware of your existence!

Mas mabuting gumawa ka na lang ng paraan para sumipa ang career mo rather than protect the interest of a fellow Kapuso artist. Ikaw ang walang career, samantalang kahit paano, dumausdos man ang career ng ipinagtatanggol mo ay may career pa rin siya.

Just how sure are you na ang mga reporter na pumi-pitik ng mga artista ay nagpapapansin lang? Lawak-lawakan mo ang makitid mong utak, ineng! Bahagi ito ng trabaho kung paanong ang dapat na inaaatupag mo ay ang trabaho mo!

q q q

Oh, ilang taon ka na nga bang artista, este, starlet? Hindi ka man lang nag-level up samantalang ang mga kapwa mo alumni at alumnae sa Starstruck ay nagsigandahan na ang mga career either they choose to remain with GMA or lumipat sa kabilang istasyon!

Ikaw, iha, what are you proud of, eh, hindi ka naman nabibigyan ng solo project sa GMA? Oh, you might snap back and say, “Yung Binoy Henyo, lead star ako du’n!”

Darling, kelan pa ang non-primetime na palabas na ‘yon, ‘no! And obviously, pang-mother role ka na, eh, ang bata-bata mo pa! Imposible namang ikaw ‘yung henyo roon, you don’t look it!

Kaya where do you think you are, eh, isa ka pa rin namang malaking DA WHO, ‘no!

Sorry, ang kilala namin ay si Sheena Easton, hindi Halili. At kung may kilala man kaming Halili, ‘yun ay si Katrina Halili, and not your obscure name!

Sa choice of words mo pa lang ay halatang you’re also in the palengketic mold. Mind you, “palengketism” can be contagious!

Maitanong ko lang, iha, sa haba ba ng inilakbay mo sa pag-aartista gayong wala ka namang napatunayan, it occurs to me na tinamad ka ring mag-aral.

Or if you attended school, for sure, you didn’t belong to the top in your class. Halata naman kasi sa pananalita mo, ‘no!

Ikaw ang dapat magpapansin, ineng. You need every ounce of attention to get noticed, hindi ako. Out of desperation man lang para sumikat ka nang konti.

Put this in your head.