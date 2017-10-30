Beauty vs Bianca: Wala nang urungan sa level-up na tarayan Bandera

SIGURADONG mas magiging mainit ang inyong mga hapon sa mga susunod na pasabog ng favorite afternoon drama series n’yong Pusong Ligaw sa ABS-CBN. Tutukan ang mga bago at maiinit na confrontation scene sa pagitan nina Beauty Gonzales at Bianca King bilang Tessa at Marga. Promise ni Beauty, mas matitindi ang face-off at showdown nila ni Bianca sa ikalawang yugto ng Pusong Ligaw. Lalo na nga ngayong nagkakalapit muli sina Tessa at Caloy (Joem Bascon). Hanggang kailan titiisin ni Marga ang nararamdamang selos at galit kay Tessa? Hanggang saan ang kaya niyang gawin para maipaglaban si Caloy? Mas titindi rin ang galit ni Jaime (Raymond Bagatsing) kaya mas kaabang-abang ang mga susunod niyang eksena. Ano na ang naghihintay na buhay para kay Potpot (Diego Loyzaga) ngayong nagsisimula siyang muli matapos ang mga pagsubok na kanyang hinarap? Malapit na nga ba niyang ma-kilala ang tunay niyang ina? Para sa mga Sofiego fans, sa mga susunod na episode ng Pusong Ligaw, tiyak na mai-in love na naman kayo kina Diego at Sofia Andres (Vida) dahil sa kanilang mga hugot at pakilig scenes. Kaya huwag na huwag aabsent tuwing hapon sa Pusong Ligaw after Showtime.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.