Roque ipinagtanggol si DU30 sa pagsasabing hindi siya human rights violator

IPINAGTANGGOL ng kilalang human rights lawyer at ngayon ay Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque si Pangulong Duterte sa pagsasabing walang paglabag ang pangulo sa karapatang pantao sa kabila ng mga batikos kaugnay ng gera kontra droga. “So, sa akin wala akong problema kasi malinaw na malinaw na hindi pupuwedeng human rights violator ang ating Presidente dahil sa kaniyang pagiging abogado at pagiging fiscal alam niya na kapag pumatay ang pulis na walang dahilan, iyan ay murder,” sabi ni Roque sa isang panayam ng DWIZ. Matatandaang inihayag ni Duterte ang pagkakatalaga kay Roque bilang bagong Presidential Spokesperson noong Biyernes ng gabi matapos sibakin si dating Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella. Idinagdag ni Roque na tinanggap niya ang posisyon sa kabila ng panawagan ng mga human rights group na huwag tanggapin ang posisyon. “Eh bakit hindi ko tatanggapin eh ito na nga iyong pagkakataon na mai-sigurado na iyong obligasyon ng estado kapag ito ay hindi naitaguyod ang karapatang mabuhay ay dapat talagang magampan,” giit ni Roque.

