3 hati sa P98M jackpot By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tatlo ang maghahati-hati sa halos P100 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 na binola Sabado ng gabi. Tatlo ang maghahati-hati sa halos P100 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 na binola Sabado ng gabi. Ayon kay Conrado Zabella, Assistant General Manager for Gaming Sector ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ang mga nanalo ay tumaya sa Walter Mart Cabuyao, Laguna; Taguig City at San Mateo, Rizal. Sila ang tatlong nakakuha ng mga numerong 19-16-23-09-06-11 at maghahati-hati sa P98.75 milyong jackpot prize. Umabot sa P23.5 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Ang mga nanalo ay mayroong isang taon para kunin ang kanilang premyo sa tanggapan ng PCSO. Nanalo naman ng tig-P10,440 ang 113 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero.T Tig-P290 naman ang napanalunan ng 3233 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 39,502 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

