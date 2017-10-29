Semeteryo wag gawing basurahan-EcoWaste By Leifbilly Begas

Nanawagan ang EcoWaste Coalition sa publiko na huwag babuyin ang mga semeteryo sa pagdalaw nila sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay.

Inilungsad kahapon ng EcoWaste ang HalloWaste sa Manila North Cemetery upang paalalahanan ang mga pupunta sa semeteryo na huwag magkalat.

“We have come here today to ask cemetery visitors not to mimic the ubiquitous ‘Hallowaste’ monster. Please show some respect for the dead by not dropping any litter in the hallowed ground,” ani Daniel Alejandre, zero waste campaigner ng EcoWaste.

Sinabi ng grupo na hindi maituturing na pagmamahal sa ating mga pumanaw na mahal sa buhay ang pagkakalat sa kanilang puntod o kanilang kapaligiran.

“Let us show our love and reverence to our dearly departed by keeping the entire cemetery grounds litter-free,” ani Eric Jamin, representative ng Diocese of Caloocan Ecology Ministry na sumali sa pagtitipon.

Ipinaalala rin ng EcoWaste sa pamunuan ng bawat sementeryo na ipinatutupad ang Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (RA 9003).

