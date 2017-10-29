Grab car kinakarnap

GrabCar target ng mga karnaper. GrabCar target ng mga karnaper.

Anim na sasakyan na ipinapasada sa Grab ang kinarnap ng mga nagpanggap na pasahero at sa pinakahuling insidente ay pinatay ang driver nito.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Grab na nakikipagtulungan ito sa otoridad upang mahuli ang mga salarin sa pagpatay kay Gerardo Maquidato Jr. noong Oktobre 26.

Si Maquidato, may apat na anak, ay binaril umano sa loob ng minamaneho nitong silver Toyota Innova (YV 7109) sa Bonanza st., Pasay.

“Grab is one with authorities in making sure that justice will be served and perpetrators will be put behind bars,” saad ng pahayag ng Grab.

Naghahanap na rin ng paraan ang Grab upang mapigilan ang pagkarnap sa mga sasakyan na nakarehistro sa kanila.

“This year, we have reported to authorities at least six confirmed cases of carnapping incidents involving Grab Cars. These incidents were perpetrated by criminals pretending to be legitimate passengers.”

Si Maquidato ay isa sa mga driver na pinarangalan ng Grab matapos niyang tulungan ang isang may sakit na pasahero. Naging viral ang kanyang ginawa matapos na i-post ito ng kanyang natulungan sa Facebook.

Nag-book si Divine Lactao Ornum ng GrabCar para sa kanyang kapatid na si Prima na kukuha ng dugo para sa kanyang dialysis. Si Maquidato ang nakakuha ng booking pero hindi ito nagpabayad ng malaman ang kuwento ni Prima.

Namatay si Prima noong Agosto dahil sa komplikasyon ng diabetes.

