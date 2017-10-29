18 sugatan matapos mahulog sa bangin ang isang multicab sa Leyte Inquirer

SUGATAN ang 18 katao matapos mahulog ang sinasakyan nilang multicab sa isang bangin sa Barangay Soro-Soro, Maasin City, Southern Leyte kahapon. Dinala ang driver na si Demetrio Villegas Jr., at kanyang 17 pasahero sa ospital matapos silang ma-rescue ng Provincial Disaster Risk Reductionj Management Council team, Maasin City Emergency Rescue Team, ng Bureau of Fire Protection at ng Philippine National Red Cross. Sinabi ni Supt. Alex Dang-aoen, Maasin police chief, papunta ang multicab sa city proper mula sa Barangay Hanginan, Maasin, kung saan sumama ang mga pasahero sa isang pilgrimage. Idinagdag ni Dang-aoen na karamihan sa mga pasahero ay magkakamag-anak at pawang mga residente ng Ormoc City na umarkila kayVillegas. Base sa inisyal na imbestigasyon, nawalan ng kontrol si Villegas sa minamanehong sasakyan at nahulog sa mababaw na bangin. Kinilala ni Dang-aoen ang iba pang mga biktima na sina Mia Venice Matuguina, 21; Lea Tanza, 39; Felipe Tanza, 39; Sarah Jean Gacita, 32; Marilyn Matuguina, 55; Gellie Laurente, 15; Angeline Bacante, 20; Eugene Bacante, 15; Donna Laurente, 18; Jake Balancio, 16; Venus Rebuyas, 16; John Rey Rebuyas, 20; Sally Laurente, 44; Angelou Rebuyas, 19; Chloe Bacante, 18; Anika Balancio, 18; at Nenita Balancio, 49.

