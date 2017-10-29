Tumbok Karera Tips, October 29, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Here And Beyond; TUMBOK -(3) Runaway Champ/Strike At Sunrise; LONGSHOT – (2) Follow Me

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Beautiful Lady; TUMBOK – (2) Yes I Can; LONGSHOT – (5) Neversaygoodbye/Royal Jewels

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Amberdini; TUMBOK – (4) Lucky Toni; LONGSHOT – (2) Eyeshot

Race 4 : PATOK – (4) Hypervelocity; TUMBOK – (7) Wood Ridge/Chrism; LONGSHOT – (6) Stand In Awe

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Moon Laser; TUMBOK – (4) Kay Tagalog; LONGSHOT – (1) Wow Jazziee

Race 6 : PATOK – (8) Red Lakota/Rain Rain Go Away; TUMBOK – (4) Ultimate Paris; LONGSHOT – (2) Miss Rosario

Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Barret Browning; TUMBOK – (4) It’s A Deal; LONGSHOT – (2) Mount Bulusan

Race 8 : PATOK – (4) My Priviledge/Boy Paradise; TUMBOK – (1) Big Bad John; LONGSHOT – (3) Final Impact/Rianna

Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Don Albertini/Marinx; TUMBOK – (5) Daiquiri Lass; LONGSHOT – (3) Up And Away

Race 10 : PATOK – (2) Sir Chief; TUMBOK – (7) Star Of Matamis; LONGSHOT – (4) Juliana’s Gold

Race 11 : PATOK – (5) Dangerous Willie/Born Unto Battle; TUMBOK – (1) Joy Joy Joy/Warrior Baby; LONGSHOT – (6) Et Al

Race 12 : PATOK – (2) June Three; TUMBOK – (7) Royal Chica; LONGSHOT – (6) New Empire

Race 13 : PATOK – (1) Graf; TUMBOK – (7) Indiana Sky/Power Hook; LONGSHOT – (5) Girl On Fire

