Tumbok Karera Tips, October 29, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Here And Beyond; TUMBOK -(3) Runaway Champ/Strike At Sunrise; LONGSHOT – (2) Follow Me
Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Beautiful Lady; TUMBOK – (2) Yes I Can; LONGSHOT – (5) Neversaygoodbye/Royal Jewels
Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Amberdini; TUMBOK – (4) Lucky Toni; LONGSHOT – (2) Eyeshot
Race 4 : PATOK – (4) Hypervelocity; TUMBOK – (7) Wood Ridge/Chrism; LONGSHOT – (6) Stand In Awe
Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Moon Laser; TUMBOK – (4) Kay Tagalog; LONGSHOT – (1) Wow Jazziee
Race 6 : PATOK – (8) Red Lakota/Rain Rain Go Away; TUMBOK – (4) Ultimate Paris; LONGSHOT – (2) Miss Rosario
Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Barret Browning; TUMBOK – (4) It’s A Deal; LONGSHOT – (2) Mount Bulusan
Race 8 : PATOK – (4) My Priviledge/Boy Paradise; TUMBOK – (1) Big Bad John; LONGSHOT – (3) Final Impact/Rianna
Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Don Albertini/Marinx; TUMBOK – (5) Daiquiri Lass; LONGSHOT – (3) Up And Away
Race 10 : PATOK – (2) Sir Chief; TUMBOK – (7) Star Of Matamis; LONGSHOT – (4) Juliana’s Gold
Race 11 : PATOK – (5) Dangerous Willie/Born Unto Battle; TUMBOK – (1) Joy Joy Joy/Warrior Baby; LONGSHOT – (6) Et Al
Race 12 : PATOK – (2) June Three; TUMBOK – (7) Royal Chica; LONGSHOT – (6) New Empire
Race 13 : PATOK – (1) Graf; TUMBOK – (7) Indiana Sky/Power Hook; LONGSHOT – (5) Girl On Fire
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94