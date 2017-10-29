Betong binalahura ng starlet sa taping ng Bubble Gang, pinahiran ng laway sa mukha By Alex Brosas Bandera

SAW a video posted by Archie Alemania (which he later removed). The video showed a female co-star’s pambabastos kay Betong Sumaya sa taping ng gag show ng GMA 7. That nameless starlet licked his finger and then lumapit kay Betong at ipinahid sa pisngi ng komedyante ang kanyang daliri. Obviously, nabastusan si Betong sa ginawa sa kanya. You can see his utter disappointment sa kanyang mukha while wiping off his face. Not surprisingly, na-bash ang babaeng nambastos kay Betong. “Not funny. Kawawa naman si Betong. Balahura.” “Hindi ka nakakatuwa Miss na bastos. Lalong hindi na biro yan. Kung kamag anak ko lang yan binaril na kita. Wala kang modo. Makikita ng mga kabataan yan. Laway mo ipapa kain mo sa ibang tao, anong klaseng babae ka.” “Walang good manners na babae.” “Bastos talaga ang babaing yan. Kung ginawa nya sa kin yan naku binatukan ko sya kahit babae pa sya.”

