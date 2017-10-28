Tumbok Karera Tips, October 28, 2017 (@METRO TURF ) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Talldarknhandsome/Musimusianoneanone; TUMBOK – (2) Little Kitty; LONGSHOT – (6) Cool Toto

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Musikera/She Can Dance; TUMBOK – (7) Sharp Look; LONGSHOT – (9) Spectreoftheknight

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Ungkaw/Bellasrbeautiful; TUMBOK – (1) Warrior Flame; LONGSHOT – (3) Manilenya

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Leron Leron Sinta/Heavenly Fields; TUMBOK – (1) Fantastic Red; LONGSHOT – (6) Masumax/Mrs. Jer

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) La Mallorca; TUMBOK – (6) Clear Talk; LONGSHOT – (3) Jersy Jewel

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Tubig At Langis/Kaleidoscope; TUMBOK – (5) Savannah Bull; LONGSHOT – (1) Noble Run

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Security Harbour; TUMBOK – (3) The Glide/Pursuitofhappiness; LONGSHOT – (7) Wo Wo Duck

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Mutyanangkalyos; TUMBOK – (8) Parthenon; LONGSHOT – (3) Magnitude Eight

Race 9 : PATOK – (4) Our Meteor; TUMBOK – (5) Cerveza Rosas; LONGSHOT – (3) Icon

Race 10 PATOK – (2) Significant Play; TUMBOK – (7) Big Scoop; LONGSHOT – (3) Congrats Sister

Race 11 : PATOK – (4) Within Reach; TUMBOK – (6) Don Anton; LONGSHOT -(9) Bright Hook/Kalmot Pusa

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.