Ginebra kampeon na naman

NALUSUTAN ng Barangay Ginebra ang late-game surge ng Meralco upang itakas ang 101-96 panalo sa winner-take-all Game 7 ng PBA Governors’ Cup Finals upang muling sungkitin ang kampeonato Biyernes ng gabi sa Philippine Arena sa Bocaue, Bulacan Ito ang ika-10 korona ng Gin Kings sa liga pero ito ang kanilang kauna-unahang pagkakataon na makapagdepensa ng titulo. Agad na inihasik ng Gin Kings ang bangis sa first half at lumamang pa ng bente puntos, 52-32 sa second quarter. Patuloy na nakontrol ng Ginebra ang kinontrol ang tempo ng laro hanggang sa pagtatapos ng third quarter, 81-64. Ngunit nakalapit ang Bolts sa huling 40.3 segundo at naibaba sa apat ang lamang ng Kings, 100-96 mula sa tres ni Jared Dillinger pero kinapos pa rin ang Bolts sa mga huling sandali. Nagtala si LA Tenorio ng 26 puntos para pangunahan ang Ginebra habang si Justin Brownlee ay may 23 puntos at walong rebounds. Nakamit ni multi-titled coach Tim Cone ang kanyang ika-20 kampeonato at ikalawa sa Ginebra. Makasaysayan ang Game 7 nagtala ng all-time high 54,086 gate attendance.

