Nakakaloka ang reaksyon ni Kris Aquino nang makita sina Marlou at Xander Ford

PETMALU ang comment ni Kris Aquino kay Xander Ford.
A video circulated on social media in which Kris was being asked about the transformation of Marlou
Arizala, better known nowadays as Xander Ford.
Clueless about his identity as she obviously does not know Xander from Adam, sunud-sunod ang tanong ni Kris sa press na nakapalibot sa kanya.
“Sino ‘to? Ano pangalan? Lalaki o babae? Sino ang gumawa? Sino ang doctor? Sikat? Sa’n lumabas ‘to? Ano ang hitsura niya?” came her sunud-sunod na tanong.
Almost apologetically, she said, “Arci Muñoz lang kami umabot. Hindi kami umabot diyan.”
When one reporter showed her the before and after photos of Xander, her reaction was a big source of amusement. “Sino siya dito? Eto? So, sino siya? Eto siya before? O, di ko magets. Ano ang diff? (difference). Di ko magets,” say niya.
That had us laughing. It was, to us, a statement which clearly said that Kris was not impressed with the surgery done on Xander. For her, parang walang difference ang before and after shot ni Xander.
Iba ka talaga Kris. You really don’t FEIGN your emotions!!!
