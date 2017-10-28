‘Ang Panday’ ni Coco may ‘game app’ na agad sa cellphone

MAY surprise birthday celebration na inihanda ang cast and crew for Coco Martin sa last shooting day ng “Ang Panday.”

We saw the video posted by Eric John Salut where a surprised Coco was caught by the cameras.

For those who don’t know yet, Coco will turn a year older on Nov. 1. Isang early gift kay Coco ang launch ng “Ang Panday Game” app as developed by Synergy 88 and Co Syn.

Bonggga talaga si Coco, ‘di ba? Imagine, may game app na ang kanyang movie!!!